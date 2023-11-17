Overcast 68°

SHARE

PA Man Found With Heroin, Cocaine At Great Wolf Lodge: Police

A guest at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun was arrested last weekend after he was caught with a "large amount" of drugs, according to Pocono Township police. 

<p>Great Wolf Lodge, Scotrun; Eric J. Gentile.&nbsp;</p>

Great Wolf Lodge, Scotrun; Eric J. Gentile. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View) / Pocono Township Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities said 43-year-old Eric J. Gentile was spotted by another guest throwing away hypodermic needles in a bathroom trashcan on Sunday, Nov. 12. 

Water park security called police, who said they found cocaine, heroin, and related paraphernalia in his belongings.

Gentile, of Portage, was charged with possession and related counts and was unable to post his $50,000 bail, according to court records. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 22. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE