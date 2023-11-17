PA Man Found With Heroin, Cocaine At Great Wolf Lodge: Police

Authorities said 43-year-old Eric J. Gentile was spotted by another guest throwing away hypodermic needles in a bathroom trashcan on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Water park security called police, who said they found cocaine, heroin, and related paraphernalia in his belongings.

Gentile, of Portage, was charged with possession and related counts and was unable to post his $50,000 bail, according to court records. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 22.

