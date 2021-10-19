'Tragic:' Beloved Bangor HS Senior Ashton Dunbar Dies Days Before 18th Birthday

Beloved Bangor High School senior Ashton D. Dunbar died suddenly on Oct. 12 — just 10 days before his 18th birthday.

Born in Easton, Dunbar was known for his love of football, his obituary says.

Dunbar was also remembered for the many close friendships he had fostered over the years.

More than $3,200 has been raised on a GoFundMe for Dunbar’s final expenses, putting his family more than halfway toward the campaign’s $6,000 goal in just four days.

“Ashton was such a kind and loving person, and will be greatly missed by his family,” reads the campaign, launched by Pamela Fernsler, who says Dunbar is her daughter’s brother.

“Ashton’s family greatly needs support during this time, and any help you could give would be appreciated.”

Dunbar is survived by his loving mother Sabrina (Dunbar) Klingle; three sisters, Karissa Belverio, Natasha Bush, and Jazmine Zellers, two stepbrothers, Alex Welser and Jeremiha Dilts, stepfathers Richard Klingle and Samuel Bossert, Maternal Grandfather Bryan Dunbar, Sr., nephew Christopher Wilson and many extended family members and close friends.

Dunbar’s visitation was held Oct. 18 at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home on Lillian Lane in Bangor.

“On behalf of Ashton’s family, thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and donations in Ashton’s memory,” reads the GoFundMe.

“He will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.”

