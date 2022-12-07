Support Surges For Family Of 21-Year-Old PA Drowning Victim

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of Pennsylvania basketball player Rene Figueroa, who was found drowned in Lake Hauto on Sunday, July 10 at the age of 21.

Rene, of Lansford, had gone boating with a group of friends near the border of Schuylkill and Carbon counties on Friday, July 8 before his body was pulled from the water two days later, WNEP and other news outlets reported.

Rene was described as a loved and well-respected athlete with a kind spirit and a sweet smile, according to a GoFundMe launched for his memorial expenses.

He had played basketball at Panther Valley High School, where he graduated in 2019, the campaign says.

“He was so full of life and had many people that love him,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Yanitza Figueroa.

Nearly $4,000 had been raised for the family in less than 24 hours.

“This was completely unexpected and has impacted our lives beyond what words can explain,” reads the campaign.

Words of support also poured in from the dozens of donors.

“Although he didn't know me personally, I enjoyed watching Rene play from the score table at Tamaqua Basketball games,” reads a touching tribute from Jolene Barron.

“Working the games, you could just see his infectious personality change the room and uplift his teammates and coaches.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into the recent high school graduate’s death was ongoing, WMFZ reports.

Rene’s funeral services were pending.

