Support Surges After 'Amazing Soul,’ Easton Native Jeffrey Hess Dies In Motorcycle Crash At 32

Support is surging after Easton native Jeffrey C. Hess died in a motorcycle crash on August 8 at the age of 32.

Hess was riding his motorcycle near North Fireline Rd. in Parryville when he hit a concrete retaining wall and landed in the roadway, Fox56 reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in Easton, Hess graduated from Easton Area High School, his obituary says.

Hess had currently worked at FedEx. He is survived by his mother, Lori; his stepfather, Alex Howard; his brother, Alex Hess; and his sister, Brittany Hess.

More than $2,500 had been raised as of Tuesday for Hess’s funeral costs.

“We lost an amazing soul last night,” reads the GoFundMe, launched by Brittany Hess. “My brother Jeffery Hess died in a motorcycle accident last night and it has completely shaken my family to the core.”

Hess was remembered as the “life of the party” and always knew how to make others laugh, Brittany says.

“When things started to get dull Jeff would know exactly what to do to make everyone laugh,” the fundraiser says. “Life has definitely thrown him some curveballs but he always knew how to overcome any situation and prevail.”

Hess’s visitation will be held Friday, August 13 at the Ashton Funeral Home on Northampton Street in Easton.

“He was such a strong man an an amazing son and brother,” the GoFundMe says. “He will most definitely be missed and he will always be in our hearts forever brother.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Jeffery Hess's Funeral Costs’ on GoFundMe.

