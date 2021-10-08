Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns, Calls His Behavior 'Too Familiar'
Obituaries

Support Surges After 'Amazing Soul,’ Easton Native Jeffrey Hess Dies In Motorcycle Crash At 32

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Support is surging after Easton native Jeffrey C. Hess died in a motorcycle crash on August 8 at the age of 32.
Support is surging after Easton native Jeffrey C. Hess died in a motorcycle crash on August 8 at the age of 32. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is surging after Easton native Jeffrey C. Hess died in a motorcycle crash on August 8 at the age of 32.

Hess was riding his motorcycle near North Fireline Rd. in Parryville when he hit a concrete retaining wall and landed in the roadway, Fox56 reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in Easton, Hess graduated from Easton Area High School, his obituary says.

Hess had currently worked at FedEx. He is survived by his mother, Lori; his stepfather, Alex Howard; his brother, Alex Hess; and his sister, Brittany Hess.

More than $2,500 had been raised as of Tuesday for Hess’s funeral costs.

“We lost an amazing soul last night,” reads the GoFundMe, launched by Brittany Hess. “My brother Jeffery Hess died in a motorcycle accident last night and it has completely shaken my family to the core.” 

Hess was remembered as the “life of the party” and always knew how to make others laugh, Brittany says.

“When things started to get dull Jeff would know exactly what to do to make everyone laugh,” the fundraiser says. “Life has definitely thrown him some curveballs but he always knew how to overcome any situation and prevail.”

Hess’s visitation will be held Friday, August 13 at the Ashton Funeral Home on Northampton Street in Easton.

“He was such a strong man an an amazing son and brother,” the GoFundMe says. “He will most definitely be missed and he will always be in our hearts forever brother.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Jeffery Hess's Funeral Costs’ on GoFundMe. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.