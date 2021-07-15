‘Opened Hearts And Minds Of Everyone He Met:’ Bangor HS Graduate Adam Taylor Dies At Age 25

Northampton County native and Bangor High School graduate Adam W. Taylor died July 1 at his Mt. Bethel home. He was 25.

Born in Bethlehem, Taylor graduated from Bangor High School in 2014, his obituary says.

Taylor was known for his passion for all things outdoors, from hunting and fishing to four-wheeling, snowmobiling and camping.

He developed close friendships with his coworkers at Super Heat, Inc and the original Kelly’s Ice Cream.

A member of the NRA, Taylor is remembered for his thirst for knowledge, travel, adventure and making memories with his many friends and family members, his memorial says.

Taylor was also known for his unrelenting talent for woodworking and his skill in the game of UNO.

“Adam had a gift to share with the world,” reads his obituary. “He opened the hearts and minds of everyone he met. People became kinder, more caring, more accepting, and more loving when they got to know Adam.”

Taylor is survived by his parents, Paul and Kelly (Kearney) Taylor; brother, Jake and girlfriend Grace Stianche; maternal grandfather, Warren Kearney; maternal grandmother, Carla (Williams) Kearney; aunt, Kathleen Taylor Lobb; uncles, Kenny and John Taylor; cousin and caregiver Dorothy Herkalo, as well as numerous close friends and extended family members.

Taylor’s celebration of life was held July 8 at the James J. Palmeri Funeral Home in Martins Creek.

Donations can be made in Taylor’s honor to the Batten’s Disease Support and Research Association (2780 Airport Dr. Suite 342, Columbus, Ohio 43219).

“Adam’s loving-kindness shined through his smile and laugh, never having a complaint or negative word to say no matter what life challenged him with personally,” his memorial says.

Click here for the full obituary.

