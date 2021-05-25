Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton High School Graduate, Iraq War Sergeant Brandon Heist Dies At 34

Valerie Musson
Brandon Heist
Brandon Heist Photo Credit: Facebook/Brandon Heist

Northampton High School graduate and Iraq War sergeant Brandon Heist died at the Muhlenberg Campus of Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem on May 11. He was 34.

Born in Bethlehem, Heist was raised by his father with help from his aunt and uncle after his mother, Patricia Jo Holliday, died when he was four, his obituary says.

After graduating from Northampton High School, Heist joined the Army and served his country as a Sergeant in the Iraq War, his memorial says.

He later reenlisted and served in the Afghanistan War, according to his memorial.

Heist had worked as a lab technician for Keystone Cement Co. in Bath for the last four years and lived in Nazareth at the time of his death, his obit says.

Heist also had a passion for working on cars in his free time.

Heist is survived by his father and step-mother, Jeffrey L. Heist and wife Linda; step-sisters, Georgina L. Guranich and Kimberlee J. Freyer; Paternal Grandfather, Luke S. Heist, Sr. and Maternal Grandmother; Patricia Karley; Fiance; Courtney Toth, as well as many aunts, uncles, extended family members and close friends.

Heist’s funeral was held May 18 at Schisler Funeral Home in Northampton.

Click here to view Brandon Heist’s full obituary.

