Northampton County Native, Bangor High School Graduate Shane Henry Dies, 34

Northampton County native and Bangor High School graduate Shane A. Henry died Dec. 15 at his home. He was 34.

Henry was born in Easton and graduated from Bangor High School in 2005, his obituary says.

He went on to attend the Career Institute of Technology and worked at iHerb in Easton as a pick associate, his memorial says.

Henry is survived by his mother, Donna L. (Brodt) Eberle; his stepfather, Albert Eberle, III; his five brothers, Joseph Henry, husband of Nicole, Thomas Henry, Jr., Matthew Henry, Jody Henry, and Dean Henry; his sister, Tami Henry, as well as 10 nephews, three nieces and numerous close friends.

Henry’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at East Bangor Vol. Fire Co. Social Hall on E. Central Avenue.

Donations can also be made in Henry’s name to the East Bangor Vol. Fire Co. (30 E. Central Avenue, East Bangor, PA 18013) or the Washington Twp. Vol. Fire Co. (920 Washington Blvd., Bangor, PA 18013).

Click here for the full obituary.

