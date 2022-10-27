Contact Us
Obituaries

Lifelong Lehigh Valley Resident, Devoted Dad Adam Costan Dies, 38

Lifelong Lehigh Valley resident and devoted dad Adam Costan died at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He was 38.
Lifelong Lehigh Valley resident and devoted dad Adam Costan died at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He was 38.

Born in Allentown, Adam played little league baseball before attending Liberty High School, where he graduated in 2003, his obituary says.

Adam worked as an Amazon driver in Quakertown with previous experience as a forklift operator at Twin Med in Hellertown, according to his memorial.

His free time was spent fishing and watching sports teams from Philadelphia.

Above all, Adam was a dedicated dad to his children, Addison and Adam M. Costan, Jr.

In addition to his children, Adam leaves behind his mother, Rosemarie (Basilone) Costan; brothers, Delton J. Costan and his wife Karen; Todd A. Costan and his fiancé Jamie L. Warr; sister, Jennifer Costan; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Tributes for Adam also flooded social media:

“Life’s twists and turns are unpredictable,” Cynthia A. Sharzin writes. “Here today gone tomorrow…Sweet silly Adam, you can rest now. We will keep your memory alive forever. Peace little cuz.”

Adam’s services were held privately.

Click here to view the full obituary of Adam M. Costan.

