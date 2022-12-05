Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SILVER ALERT: Missing Man Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
Obituaries

Lehigh Valley Native Stephan Moussa Dies, 31

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lehigh Valley native Stephan Michael Moussa died at his home in Forks Township on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 31.
Lehigh Valley native Stephan Michael Moussa died at his home in Forks Township on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 31. Photo Credit: Pixabay/webandi

Lehigh Valley native Stephan Michael Moussa died at his home in Forks Township on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 31.

Born in Bethlehem, Stephan graduated from Easton High School in 2010, his obituary says.

Stephan then joined the family business at Rocco’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Phillipsburg.

He spent his free time collecting and trading coins and cards and was interested in the stock market, his memorial says. He also loved the Phillies and Eagles.

Above all, Stephan loved spending time with his family and is remembered as a caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.

Stephan is survived by his loving parents, Michael M. and Tanya L. (Brewer) Moussa; a brother, Gary Moussa; a sister, Miranda Moussa; maternal grandparents, Gary Brewer and Sharon Fink and her husband George; three aunts, Badowie Jabbour and her husband Fadi, Nawal Barakat and her husband Michael and Lynn Clappison and her husband David; a niece Svetlana Moussa and many cousins.

Stephan’s funeral was held at Strunk Funeral Home in Wilson on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Donations can be made in Stephan’s memory for mental health awareness to NAMI Lehigh Valley (802 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018).

Click here to view the full obituary of Stephan Michael Moussa.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.