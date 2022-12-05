Lehigh Valley Native Stephan Moussa Dies, 31

Lehigh Valley native Stephan Michael Moussa died at his home in Forks Township on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 31.

Born in Bethlehem, Stephan graduated from Easton High School in 2010, his obituary says.

Stephan then joined the family business at Rocco’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Phillipsburg.

He spent his free time collecting and trading coins and cards and was interested in the stock market, his memorial says. He also loved the Phillies and Eagles.

Above all, Stephan loved spending time with his family and is remembered as a caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.

Stephan is survived by his loving parents, Michael M. and Tanya L. (Brewer) Moussa; a brother, Gary Moussa; a sister, Miranda Moussa; maternal grandparents, Gary Brewer and Sharon Fink and her husband George; three aunts, Badowie Jabbour and her husband Fadi, Nawal Barakat and her husband Michael and Lynn Clappison and her husband David; a niece Svetlana Moussa and many cousins.

Stephan’s funeral was held at Strunk Funeral Home in Wilson on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Donations can be made in Stephan’s memory for mental health awareness to NAMI Lehigh Valley (802 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018).

