Lehigh Valley Native, Loving Husband Dies Suddenly At 30

Lehigh Valley native and loving husband Matthew Ehrlich died suddenly on Tuesday, May 3 at the age of 30.

Born and raised and Bethlehem, Matthew loved to renovate homes and research genealogy, his obituary says.

Matthew also had an unending passion for traveling and exploring numerous different parts of the world.

Described as having a “quick” sense of humor, Matthew had an enormous heart and instantly bonded with anyone and everyone he met.

Above all, Matthew truly embraced his role as a caring and devoted husband to his wife, Chantal.

“He joyfully helped and supported those in need, and whether that help took the form of lending a hand or an ear, across the country or across the sea, Matt was there with no questions asked,” reads his memorial.

In addition to his loving wife, Matthew leaves behind his parents, Robert Ehrlich and Joi Deibler; his brothers, James Ehrlich, Thomas Ehrlich, and Jon Ehrlich; as well as several extended family members and countless close friends all over the world.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Matthew on social media:

“This person was the best guy I’ve ever met in my life,” reads a post from Al Arafat Mujahid.

“He helped me a lot and [treated] me like a son…I'll really miss you and I'll keep you [in] mind all the time.”

Matthew’s services were being held privately at the family’s convenience.

“Matt was one of the most genuine, kind, thoughtful and caring people I’ve had the privilege of knowing,” reads a tribute on Matthew’s memorial from Marie O’Keefe.

“I will love and miss you forever Matt. Rest easy my dear friend.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Matthew Ehrlich.

