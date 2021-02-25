Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Lehigh Valley Native, Longtime Nursing Home Volunteer Kristin Herpel Dies, 24

Valerie Musson
Lehigh Valley native and longtime nursing home volunteer Kristin Ann Herpel died Feb. 13 at the age of 24.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Kristin Ann

Lehigh Valley native and longtime nursing home volunteer Kristin Ann Herpel died Feb. 13 at the age of 24.

Herpel attended Parkland High School, where she graduated in 2015, her obituary says.

She then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health from Cedar Crest College in 2019, her memorial says.

Herpel had been working at Brookdale Assisted Living in Dublin for the past year, her obit says. She was also a longtime volunteer at Cedarbrook nursing home in Allentown.

In her free time, Herpel enjoyed sprint car racing. She was also a member of the Cetronia Fire Company Social Hall and the Jordan United Church of Christ, her memorial says.

Herpel’s memorial was held Monday, Feb. 22 at Trexler Funeral Home in Allentown.

Click here for the full obituary.

