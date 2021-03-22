Lehigh Valley Mom Of 2, Home Health Aid Ashley Weaver Dies, 33

Lehigh Valley mother of two and home health aid Ashley L. Weaver died March 8 at St. Luke’s in Allentown. She was 33.

Born in Allentown, Weaver worked as a home health aid, her obituary says.

She attended Emmaus High School and spent time living in Pen Argyl, according to her Facebook page.

Weaver lived in Coopersburg at the time of her death, her memorial says.

She is survived by her parents, Susan and David Geist; step-parents, Jeffrey Funk, Sr. and Wendy Geist; daughters, Madison and Summer Geist; sister, Amanda Doyne, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Weaver’s memorial was held March 13 at J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home in Allentown.

