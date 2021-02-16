Lehigh Valley High School Grad, Penn State University Dean's List Dancer Ashley Pauls Dies, 20

Lehigh Valley high school graduate and Penn State dean’s list dancer Ashley Paige Pauls died suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 11 at the age of 20.

Born in Allentown, Pauls graduated from Southern Lehigh High School in 2018 and lived in Center Valley at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Pauls was a junior on the Dean’s List at Penn State University with a 4.0 GPA. She was a longtime dancer with the school’s Dance Alliance, according to her memorial.

“She was a selfless, beautiful light in this world and will be missed by all who knew her,” reads her obituary.

Pauls is survived by her parents, Bob Pauls and Tracey McGinley; her boyfriend, Emmett Noone; her maternal grandmother, Magdalene "Maggie" McGinley, her paternal grandfather, Robert J. Pauls, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Pauls’ memorial will be held Feb. 20 at Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown.

Contributions in Pauls’ name can be made to to “Penn State Dance Marathon” (227D HUB, University Park, PA 16802) or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (199 Water St., 11th FL, New York, NY 10038).

