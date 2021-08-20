Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
'Left Way Too Soon:' Beloved Easton Father Of 2 Bernandino Jimenez, Jr. Dies At Age 37

Valerie Musson
Beloved Easton father of two Bernandino "Pimpi" Jimenez, Jr. died July 30 at St. Luke's Hospital-Easton Campus. He was 37.
Beloved Easton father of two Bernandino “Pimpi” Jimenez, Jr. died July 30 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Easton Campus. He was 37. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bernandino Jimenez

Beloved Easton father of two Bernandino “Pimpi” Jimenez, Jr. died July 30 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Easton Campus. He was 37.

Born in the Bronx, Jimenez went to William Allen High School and later moved to Easton, his obituary says.

Jimenez worked at Reeb Millwork in Bethlehem and enjoyed watching movies and fishing, his memorial says.

Jimenez is survived by his parents, Bernandino, Jimenez, Sr. and Wanda Quinones; daughters, Sabrynna Jimenez and her companion Daizhun Rhodes and Oliviah Jimenez; sisters, Jenifer Rodriguez and Yasmin Jimenez and her fiancé Christian Almanzar, Jessica Jimenez, and Suma Jimenez; a grandson, Rah’kye Edward Rhodes; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Jimenez’s services were held August 6 at Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. on Northampton Street in Wilson Borough.

“One of the few people I could talk to about almost anything,” reads a tribute on Jimenez’s obituary tribute wall. “You left way too soon! Miss you bro R.I.P.”

Click here for the full obituary.

