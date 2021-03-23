Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Parents Seek Answers Following In-Custody Death Of Autistic Son Tied To NJ, CT, PA Bank Holdups
Obituaries

Easton Native, Notre Dame HS Grad Taylor Kircher Dies In 'Courageous' Battle With Illness, 28

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Easton native and Notre Dame High School graduate Taylor Lynn Kircher died March 19 after a courageous battle with a brief illness. She was 28.
Easton native and Notre Dame High School graduate Taylor Lynn Kircher died March 19 after a courageous battle with a brief illness. She was 28. Photo Credit: Facebook/Taylor Kircher

Easton native and Notre Dame High School graduate Taylor Lynn Kircher died March 19 after a courageous battle with a brief illness. She was 28.

Born in Easton, Kircher graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2010 and attended East Stroudsburg University, her obituary says.

Kircher worked at her family's business, Lynn’s Complete Notary and Tag Agency in Easton. She spent her free time with loved ones and enjoyed being outdoors, her memorial says.

She also loved the New York Giants and Yankees.

Kircher is survived by her mother, Stacey A. Marroni-Kircher and companion Shawn Martin; a sister Alexis Falteich; her aunts, Kim Sadanand and husband Sunil, Michelle Mackey and husband Paul, Sharon Kels Hubbard, Nancy Marroni-Thomas; an uncle Leonard Marroni, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“Taylor lived life to the fullest and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful smile and loving personality,” reads her obituary.

“Her strength will forever be admired by those who loved her, and Taylor's contagious laughter will live in our hearts forever.”

Kircher’s calling hours will be held March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and March 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Morello Funeral Home on Nicholas Street in Easton.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.