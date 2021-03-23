Easton Native, Notre Dame HS Grad Taylor Kircher Dies In 'Courageous' Battle With Illness, 28

Easton native and Notre Dame High School graduate Taylor Lynn Kircher died March 19 after a courageous battle with a brief illness. She was 28.

Born in Easton, Kircher graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2010 and attended East Stroudsburg University, her obituary says.

Kircher worked at her family's business, Lynn’s Complete Notary and Tag Agency in Easton. She spent her free time with loved ones and enjoyed being outdoors, her memorial says.

She also loved the New York Giants and Yankees.

Kircher is survived by her mother, Stacey A. Marroni-Kircher and companion Shawn Martin; a sister Alexis Falteich; her aunts, Kim Sadanand and husband Sunil, Michelle Mackey and husband Paul, Sharon Kels Hubbard, Nancy Marroni-Thomas; an uncle Leonard Marroni, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“Taylor lived life to the fullest and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful smile and loving personality,” reads her obituary.

“Her strength will forever be admired by those who loved her, and Taylor's contagious laughter will live in our hearts forever.”

Kircher’s calling hours will be held March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and March 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Morello Funeral Home on Nicholas Street in Easton.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.