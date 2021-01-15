Easton Native, Mother Of Three Dana Slingland Dies, 37

Easton native and mother of three Dana Christina Slingland died unexpectedly on Jan. 4 at the age of 37.

Born in Easton, Slingland graduated from Wilson Area High School, her obituary says.

Slingland had a deep passionate for music and was known for her incredible strength and sense of humor.

As a mother of three, Slingland was a devoted caretaker who worked various jobs over the years, her memorial says.

“Her precious children are blessed by her nurturing and fierce love,” reads her obituary.

Nearly $6,000 had been donated as of Friday to a GoFundMe in support of Slingland’s family.

“We lost our beautiful Dana yesterday. Our hearts are breaking,” the page says.

“The immeasurable grief of her partner, Tyress, and three children is compounded by worries of the loss of income they now have.”

In addition to her partner, Slingland is survived by her children, Iyanna Aponte and Tyress and Jai’lah Battle; her mother, Christina Gill-Lindsey and her husband, Raymond Lindsey; her father, Western C. Slingland, Jr. and his wife, Michelle Slingland; brothers, Western C. Slingland III, Joshua Campisi, and Benjamin Lindsey; a sister, Jessica Campisi; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Slingland’s service was held Monday at Finegan Funeral Home in Palmer Township.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Fundraiser for Dana Slingland's Family’ on GoFundMe.

