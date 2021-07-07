Easton High School Grad, Northampton Community College Student Briana Hoops Dies At Age 21

Easton native and Northampton Community College Student Briana Jane Hoops died at her home on July 3 at the age of 21.

Born in Bethlehem, Hoops graduated from Easton High School in 2017, her obituary says.

Hoops, a member of the Christian faith, was currently attending Northampton Community College, her memorial says.

She was also a dedicated worker at Kohl’s department store and Cece J’s Snacks.

In her free time, Hoops loved reading, shopping, and her dog, Miley.

Hoops is survived by her parents, Robert and Terri (Cole) Hoops; brother Shane A. Hoops; her grandparents, Nancy Morber and husband Edward Morber, and grandmother, Eloise Bennett, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Hoops’ calling hours will be held July 8 at Morello Funeral Home on Nicholas Street in Easton.

Donations can be made in Hoops’ memory to any substance abuse or mental health awareness program.

“Briana fought the battle of drug addiction for several years; please help the family in making awareness with these growing issues in our world today,” reads her memorial.

Click here for the full obituary of Briana Jane Hoops.

