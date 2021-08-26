Easton Father, Award-Winning Air Force Veteran Michael Hawk Dies After COVID-19 Battle At 54

Easton father and award-winning Air Force veteran Michael Christopher Hawk died at UMC Hospital on August 18 after fighting a difficult battle with COVID-19.

Born in Easton, Hawk graduated from Wilson Area High School in 1985, his obituary says.

Hawk then went on to serve in the United States Airforce. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas before serving at Kusan Air Force Base in South Korea and at Nellis Air Force base in Las Vegas, his memorial says.

Hawk received several awards during his time in the Air Force, including the Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

Hawk later joined the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, where he spent 23 years as an officer before retiring in 2014, his obituary says.

Hawk loved traveling and adventure. His favorite holiday was Halloween and he was known for hosting UFC parties.

Above all, Hawk was known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and unrelenting love for his family.

“Those who knew Mike will remember him for his sense of humor, the funny faces he would make, his strong sense of family, and how hard he loved those closest to him,” reads his obituary.

Hawk is survived by his wife Stacey, his daughter Sarah Cosgrove (Son-in-law Nick), his son Charlie Hawk, his daughter Ava Pulido, granddaughter Sage Cosgrove, grandson Theo Cosgrove, his mother Barbara Hawk, his mother-in-law, Linda Willrich, brother-in-law Glenn Willrich, sister-in-law, Irene Willrich, nephews Glenn Willrich IV and Sebastian Macias, his uncle John Lesher, his cousins Barry Lesher (Pam), JD Lesher (Lori), Tyler and Jacob Lesher, his aunt Merrill Hawk, cousins Alan Hawk, Cheryl Hawk, Melinda Hawk, and Paul Cousins, his dog Spencer, and many other extended family members and close friends.

Hawk’s services will be live-streamed Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

“No words can express how greatly he will be missed and what a huge hole so many of us now have in our hearts because he is gone,” his obituary says.

Click here for the full obituary of Michael Christopher Hawk.

