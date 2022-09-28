Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad, Waterproofing Company Owner, Karate Blackbelt Dies At 39

Devoted Lehigh Valley father, waterproofing company owner, and karate blackbelt Brock H. Schneck died at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He was 39.

Born in Allentown, Brock attended Northampton High School, where he played varsity baseball for three years before graduating in 2001, his obituary says.

Brock went on to own his own waterproofing company. He had been working in the business since he was just 14 and had taken incredible pride in his work, his website says.

Brock loved mountain biking, BMX, and snowboarding. He had even earned his blackbelt in karate, according to his memorial.

Above all, Brock embraced his role as a caring and dedicated father to his two children, Penny and Maxwell.

In addition to his children, Brock leaves behind his loving father, David L. Schneck; brothers, Brandon and Cory Schneck; wife, Amie; former wife, Melinda Schneck; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

“Brock was one in a million, truly ‘Awesome Guy’ who was always there for you,” reads one of the dozens of tributes on Brock’s obituary.

“His love of family, his kids, his friends, his warm, caring and giving heart, his sense of humor, his love of sports, his love of tattoo art, his overall love of life will always be remembered.”

Brock’s funeral was held at Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“Brock will live on in all of us who had the privilege and honor to have crossed paths with him,” reads the tribute.

“Keeping his family and all who knew Brock in warm thoughts and prayers…Share the warm memories he gave us all.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Brock H. Schneck.

