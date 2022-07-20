Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad Dies Suddenly, 33

Devoted and beloved Lehigh Valley father Michael W. St. Come died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16 at the age of 33.

Born in Newark, Michael lived in Allentown at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Michael was known for his remarkably upbeat personality and ability to make others smile.

Above all, Michael is remembered for embracing his role as a caring father to his young son, Michael Brandon St. Come Jr.

In addition to his son, Michael leaves behind his parents, Chrismene (Garcon) St. Come and Kesner St. Come; his sisters, Cynthia Romeus, wife of Omar McKinnon; Keshia, wife of Hophni Macenat, Gina St. Come, and Myrlanda St. Come; his brothers, Christiano St. Come, Kenny St. Come, and Mackenzie St. Come; his maternal grandmother, Anne Rose Garcon, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, nearly $3,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Michael’s funeral expenses in just one day.

“Mike was loved and admired by all of us but unfortunately God wanted to take better care of him for us,” reads the fundraiser.

“We’d gratefully appreciate it if you can keep us in your prayers.”

Michael’s funeral will be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church on Easton Road in Hellertown on Tuesday, July 26 at 11:30 a.m.

“I hope you find comfort in the ways your son helped brighten even a stranger's day,” reads a tribute on the fundraiser, launched by Myrlanda St. Come on behalf of Chrismene St. Come.

“He always smiled. It's those little things that make the world a bit better. My heart goes out to you and your family.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

