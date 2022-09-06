Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad Dies Suddenly, 33

Devoted father Justin David Sykes died unexpectedly at his Lehigh Valley home on Friday, June 3. He was 33.

Born in Morristown, Justin grew up in Wilson, where he graduated from Wilson Area High School in 2007, his obituary says.

Justin had previously worked as an experienced pipe fitter with Worth & Company in Pipersville, according to his memorial.

Known for his one-of-a-kind wit and sense of humor, Justin was always bringing happiness to those around him.

Above all, Justin was a devoted father and loved spending time with his three children, Noah, Levi, and Sydney.

In addition to his children, Justin leaves behind his loving parents, Michele Gray-Taylor and Kenneth Taylor; his partner, Brandi Matthews; his maternal grandmother, Penny Griffin and step-grandmother, Cynthia Gray; a paternal grandfather, James D. Sykes, Sr.; two brothers, Kenneth Taylor and his wife Shelbi, and Alex Taylor; niece, Cove Taylor; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Justin’s funeral will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Friday, June 10.

Donations can be made in Justin’s honor to benefit his children at Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (2101 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042).

“Justin you were an amazing one-of-a-kind soul,” reads one of numerous tributes on Justin’s obituary.

“You were always trying to make someone smile or laugh. Your personality could light up a room and your laugh was contagious…You were loved by so many. I hope you are at peace.”

