Beloved PA Mom Taylor Kohl Dies Suddenly At Age 29

Beloved Pennsylvania mom Taylor Brielle Kohl died suddenly on New Year’s Day. She was 29.

Kohl attended Easton Area High School, where she was a member of the Red Rover Band Front and graduated in 2011, her obituary says.

Kohl then graduated from Image International Modeling School and Metro Beauty Academy, her memorial says. She lived in Easton at the time of her death.

Kohl is survived by her loving daughter, Olivia Ventura; father, Anthony Ross; brothers, Tyler Kohl, Anthony Jr., Princeton, Aris, and Tashawn; sisters, Demetria and Morgan; great-grandmother, Marie Shafer; grandparents, Linda and Lyndon Kohl and Beatrice Ross; as well as many extended family members and close friends, several of whom shared their extreme grief on social media:

Kohl’s funeral services were held privately.

Donations can be made in Kohl’s memory to the Anderson House (PO Box 134, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889).

“Taylor was a caring and loving person and will be deeply missed by all of her family,” her memorial says.

