Beloved Mother, Wife, Northampton High School Grad Nicole McLoughlin Dies, 36

Beloved mom, longtime wife and Northampton High School graduate Nicole L. McLoughlin died at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna on June 6 at the age of 36.

Born in Bethlehem, McLoughlin played softball and was a member of the Big-N-Band Front Flags at Northampton High School, where she graduated in 2002, her obituary says.

McLoughlin worked at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Hallstead in Baking and Counter Service. She was also known for her love and talent for singing, her memorial says.

McLoughlin is survived by her husband of 14 years, Thomas P. McLoughlin; daughter, Kayeleigh Ahart, 3 Step-Daughters, Angela, Madelynn, and Kendra McLoughlin, brothers, James Silberman and wife Chris, Michael Silberman and wife Liz, Jason Silberman and wife Erica as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

McLoughlin’s funeral will be held at Schisler Funeral Home in Northampton at 4 p.m. June 13.

