Beloved Easton Football Coach, Father Of 4 Sons Carlos Velez Jr. Dies At Age 42

Beloved Easton football coach and father of four sons Carlos Roberto Velez Jr. died Sept. 11 at his home at the age of 42.

Born in Philadelphia, Velez worked as a contractor for several years and specialized in electrical, roofing and HVAC, his obituary says.

Velez was a coach for the Wilson Midget Football Association and a Sgt. at Arms of the Templar Knights Motorcycle Club’s Bushkill Chapter.

Velez is survived by his wife, Maritza (Urriago); sons, Alexander Romero, Hernando Rizo, Ethan Harris, and Nathan McAlister; mother, Cynthia Winifred Davis; sisters, Crystal Gayle Smith and husband Reginald, Latoya Bryson, and Crystal Brown; brothers, Taylor Brown, Donovan Velez, and Dominic Velez; nieces and nephews, Asher Smith, Skylar Smith, and Carter Smith; maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Smith Kitchen; maternal great grandparents, Sula and Murray Free; paternal grandparents, Carmen L. Velez and Adrián Centeño; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Velez’s calling hours will be held Saturday at the Morello Funeral Home on Nicholas Street in Easton.

The family asks those attending the funeral to wear a jersey representing their favorite NFL team to honor Velez’s love for football and the Raiders.

“Loved his personality,” reads a tribute on Velez’s memorial. “He always had a smile for you when he saw you…Although we didn’t see each other much, when we did, felt like we never left off.”

Click here for the full obituary of Carlos Roberto Velez Jr.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.