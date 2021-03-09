Beloved Bethlehem Grandfather, Longtime Volunteer Firefighter Mark Kuronya Dies Of COVID At 55

Beloved Bethlehem grandfather and longtime volunteer firefighter Mark Kuronya died at the age of 55 after battling COVID-19.

Kuronya was an Active Life Member of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, the department said in a touching tribute on Facebook.

Kuronya held various positions over the last 27 years including Fire Chief and Rescue Captain.

“Mark was not only a member of our company, he was a father, grandfather and a great friend who would do anything to help anyone,” the post says. “He will be missed dearly by all of us at BTVFC.”

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Active Life Member Mark Kuronya. Mark served with the Bethlehem... Posted by Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Bethlehem Township Police shared their condolences in a Facebook post as well.

“Mark was a friend to the police department and our officers,” the post says. “We owe him many thanks for years of dedication.”

Our Community Lost a Good Man and Dedicated Volunteer Firefighter on Monday, September 01, 2021... Mark was a friend to... Posted by Bethlehem Township Police Dept on Friday, September 3, 2021

“BTPD offers our sincerest condolences to the Kuronya family and their extended firefighter, EMS and rescue family and friends,” the department said.

“Mark will be truly missed.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.