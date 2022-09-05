‘Beautiful Soul:’ Lehigh Valley Native Dies Suddenly, 31

Beloved Lehigh Valley native and Northampton High School graduate Kevin Scott Benton, Jr. died unexpectedly on Monday, March 28. He was 31.

Born and raised in Easton, Kevin graduated from Northampton Area High School in 2011, his obituary says.

Kevin was known for his love of football. He was a regular sideline fan at the Easton/Phillipsburg Thanksgiving game.

Above all, Kevin was remembered as a “beautiful soul” with a friendly attitude toward all of those around him.

“A beautiful soul has gone back to heaven,” reads a tribute on Kevin’s memorial.

“Kevin always had a smile, a fist bump, a friendly greeting, and an inviting spirit.”

Kevin leaves behind his loving parents, Sherri Harstine and Kevin Benton, Sr.; sister; Nateesa; brother, Elijah; nephew, Kai; grandparents, Kathryn and Russell Harstine, Katherine Benton and Luther Thomas, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Kevin’s funeral was held at Greater Shiloh Church in Easton on Saturday, April 2.

“Kevin will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him,” reads Kevin’s obituary.

