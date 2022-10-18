‘Beautiful Soul:’ Lehigh Valley Native, College Student Destini Czaplinski Dies At 28

Lehigh Valley native and beloved college student Destini Lee Czaplinski of Bethlehem died on Friday, Sept. 30 at the age of 28.

Born in Allentown, Destini was currently studying to earn her Medical Billing and Coding certification through Auburn University, her obituary says.

Destini also attended Emmaus High School, Salisbury High School, the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, Agora Cyber Charter School, PA Learners Online, Stream Academy, Pennsylvania Distance Learning Cs, and Bucks Online, her Facebook page says.

Described as generous and loving, Destini was an artist who had a passion for being creative.

She also loved spending time in the kitchen and sharing new recipes with her family.

Above all, Destini valued her family more than anything and had dreamed of becoming a mother, her memorial says.

“Destini was a very loving and generous person, a beautiful soul with an endless amount of unconditional love,” reads her obituary. “She loved and adored her family more than anything else in life.”

Destini is survived by her loving parents, Craig and Cheryl Czaplinski; her step-mother, Urszula; paternal grandmother, Doris Czaplinski; step-brothers, Michal Bzdek, his wife Lizzie; Szymon Bzdek, his wife Schennel; aunts, Charla Dunklin, Diane Glander, and Nicole Hall; cousins, Leeann Barlow, Kristen Ruscitti, Douglas Glander, Kelly Clavijo, Joseph and Naomi Hall; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Destini’s services were being held privately.

Click here to view the full obituary of Destini Lee Czaplinski.

