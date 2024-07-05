Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Bethlehem

Four to five cars from the 125-car train derailed around 2:40 p.m., said the Fire Department in a release. "Two to three" of the cars derailed on the bridge over the Lehigh River and two others derailed on the tracks at the end of the bridge.

All of the affected cars were empty and the river was not "involved or affected," officials said.

Two of the cars on the train were carrying hazardous materials, but they were "remote" from the derailed cars, and none of the hazardous materials leaked or spilled, according to authorities.

No one was injured and no roads or crossings were blocked, officials said.

Norfolk Southern personnel were on the scene "handling" the derailed cars on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

