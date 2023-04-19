NJ Man Assaulted Minor In Lehigh Valley Basement On New Year's, Police Say

John R. Grossmith, 42, of Stewartsville, NJ, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person under 13, and corruption of minors, Forks Township police said in a release.

On Jan. 18, Northampton County Children, Youth and Family Services alerted the department to possible abuse involving Grossmith and a child in the township, police said.

Investigators then uncovered evidence that, on Dec. 31, 2022, Grossmith "had unlawful sexual contact" with an alleged victim in a Forks Township basement, according to the release.

Grossmith posted 10 percent of a $100,000 bail bond on Friday, April 14, and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on April 27, Pennsylvania court records show.

