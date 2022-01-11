Contact Us
WINNER: Powerball Ticket Worth $150K Sold In Northampton County

Valerie Musson
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Jerry's Deli in Bethlehem, officials said.
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Jerry's Deli in Bethlehem, officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Who's the lucky winner? A Powerball lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Northampton County.

A winning ticket for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing was sold at Jerry’s Deli on West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball, 13, to win $150,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

More than 296,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 61,000 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 22,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Powerball is drawn Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with Double Play drawn after 11:30 p.m. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

