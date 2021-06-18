WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth $150K Jackpot Sold At Northampton County Gas Station

It’s a winner! A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a Northampton County gas station.

A ticket for the state’s ‘Cash 5 with Quick Cash’ game matched all five balls for Wednesday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 7-14-28-30-43.

The ticket was sold at Blue Star Quik Stop in Bath (2734 Mountain View Dr.), which will receive a $500 bonus.

The probability of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598, officials said.

