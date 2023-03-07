Stroudsburg Shopper Snags $600K Lotto Ticket

A customer at a Stroudsburg corner store picked up a winning lottery ticket worth $600,000 early this week, state officials say.

It happened at Stroud Smoke Shop, 1115 North 9th St., lotto representatives said. The lucky winner matched all five balls pulled in the Monday, March 6 Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing to walk away with $600,000 before taxes, they added.

Stroud Smoke Shop is now slated to receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the prize-winning slip, officials said.

More than 18,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing, and every player should double-check their ticket every time. Winners should immediately sign the back of their slip and contact their nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

