Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
PA Dentist Accused Of Assaulting Patient Offers Her Free Dental Care As Apology

Valerie Musson
Albert Hazzouri
Albert Hazzouri Photo Credit: Hazzouri Dental

A Pennsylvania dentist accused of assaulting a patient later offered her free dental care for life as an apology, reports say.

Dr. Albert Hazzouri of Scranton allegedly touched the woman over her clothing, backed up against her and wrapped his hands around her buttocks while walking her back to her car after an appointment at his office on Lackawanna Avenue on May 20, according to reports from WNEP and PennLive.

The woman immediately reported the incident to police and agreed to participate in a recorded phone call, during which Hazzouri allegedly apologized and stated that he was unaware of his actions until the incident was over, the PennLive report says.

Hazzouri then offered the woman free dental care for life, according to the report.

He turned himself in Tuesday and was arraigned on charges for indecent assault and harassment.

