Lehigh Valley Corner Store Sells $2.7 Million Lotto Ticket

A Northampton County shopper hit it big this week playing the numbers, state lotto representatives say.

A customer at the Friendly Food Mart at 612 Main St. in Stockertown matched all six numbers pulled in the Feb. 20 drawing for the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto to win $2,750,000, officials said in a release.

The store will now receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, lottery spokespeople added.

The winner will not be known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated, officials said. More than 74,700 other Match 6 Lotto tickets in Pennsylvania won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing, and players are encouraged to double-check their tickets.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

