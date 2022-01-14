Fire Prompts Lehigh Valley Boil Water Notice That May Last Week Or Longer, Officials Say

A large fire at a Lehigh Valley industrial park prompted a Boil Water notice that could last a week or longer, officials said.

The Borough of Portland shared the notice to its Facebook page before dawn Thursday, stating that the advisory was necessary as a result of an overnight fire that caused low water pressure.

While the water pressure was expected to return to normal later Thursday afternoon, residents may need to continue to boil water for at least a week, the borough says.

“The system will need to go through a series of water tests to ensure the water quality before the boil advisory can be lifted. This sometimes can take up to a week or longer,” the post says.

Meanwhile, an automated call made to residents later that morning inaccurately stated that the advisory would be lifted at noon, the borough said in a follow-up-post.

“The boil advisory does remain in [effect] until further notice,” the post says.

“The early call today was incorrect. Human error, sorry but yes it happens.”

Residents can stay up-to-date on the water status by following both Portland, PA and Portland Borough Authority on social media.

