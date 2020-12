A small earthquake rattled parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania early Thursday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude quake happened just before 7 a.m. in Milford, New Jersey, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

The slight quake was felt throughout parts of Hunterdon County, NJ, along with Bucks and Northampton counties, PA.

In August, a smaller earthquake was reported in the same area.

