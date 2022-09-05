Dropkick Murphys Frontman Slams MAGA During PA Show: 'Wake The F— Up'

Dropkick Murphy's frontman Ken Casey sounded off during a Pennsylvania concert last week against the MAGA movement (scroll for video).

"If you're buying those f—ing hats... then you're part of the problem," the singer and bass player yelled into the mic at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a sh*t about you or your family. They care about their f—ing tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket."

The crowd cheered.

"If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re spouting off that election-denying sh*t, I will fight your a** outside if you want to. Wake the f— up."

Casey's tirade happened the same night as President Joe Biden's speech warning the nation against an assault on American democracy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.