Dog Daycare Center ‘Dogtopia’ Opens In Easton (Look Inside)

A new doggie daycare and spa facility has opened its doors in Easton.

Dogtopia of Easton is now ready to take care of your furry friends at its full boarding and daycare facility at 669 S. 25th St.

The Easton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31, they said on social media.

“Congratulations to Dogtopia of Easton for their Ribbon Cutting ceremony today!” reads the post. “Stop by and check out all their services!”

In addition to boarding and daycare, Dogtopia offers dog spa services and socialization events to get your dog comfortable with being around others.

Dogtopia currently has more than 180 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, its website says.

Dogtopia of Easton, 669 S. 25th St. Easton, PA 18045

