Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Dog Daycare Center ‘Dogtopia’ Opens In Easton (Look Inside)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
‘Dogtopia of Easton’ is now ready to take care of your furry friends at its full boarding and daycare facility at 669 S. 25th St.
‘Dogtopia of Easton’ is now ready to take care of your furry friends at its full boarding and daycare facility at 669 S. 25th St. Photo Credit: Easton Area Chamber of Commerce via Facebook

A new doggie daycare and spa facility has opened its doors in Easton.

Dogtopia of Easton is now ready to take care of your furry friends at its full boarding and daycare facility at 669 S. 25th St.

The Easton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31, they said on social media.

“Congratulations to Dogtopia of Easton for their Ribbon Cutting ceremony today!” reads the post. “Stop by and check out all their services!”

In addition to boarding and daycare, Dogtopia offers dog spa services and socialization events to get your dog comfortable with being around others.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the business.

Dogtopia currently has more than 180 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, its website says.

Follow Dogtopia of Easton on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Dogtopia of Easton, 669 S. 25th St. Easton, PA 18045

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.