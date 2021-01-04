COVID-19: Northampton County Testing Site Sees Almost 1 In 5 Positive Rate

One Northampton County COVID-19 testing site has seen nearly one in five patients return positive results for the virus.

The drive-thru testing site at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem Township (3100 Emrick Blvd.) has a positive COVID-19 rate of 19.2 percent, county officials said Monday.

“Nearly one-in-five people who are tested at this site are positive,” said County Executive Lamont McClure. “Please, if you’re eligible, get vaccinated.”

The Coordinated Health drive-thru testing site can be found in the parking area toward the back of the building separate from routine patient care and parking. Results are usually available in one to two days.

Drive-thru tests are available for everyone exhibiting one of more signs of the virus. However, free testing is only available for Northampton County residents without health insurance.

Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McClure, meanwhile, urges residents to get vaccinated if possible and stay vigilant in reducing the spread.

“Vaccination will save lives and livelihoods,” he said. “If you can’t get vaccinated yet, please wear your mask, stay six feet apart and wash your hands frequently. The life you save may be your mother’s.”

