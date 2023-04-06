Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
East Stroudsburg Lotto Player Wins $1 Million Jackpot

Mac Bullock
Wawa, 5121 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg
Wawa, 5121 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

An East Stroudsburg shopper went to Wawa and walked out a millionaire, state officials say. 

The lucky player picked up a jackpot-winning "$1,000,000 Game" scratch-off ticket from the shop at 5121 Milford Road, said Pennsylvania Lottery representatives on Thursday, April 6. 

For its part, the Wawa will now receive a $5,000 bonus check, gaming officials added. 

The "$1,000,000 Game" is a $20 scratcher with opportunities to win up to the titular amount. Winning players should always sign the back of their slip and reach out to state officials by calling 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

