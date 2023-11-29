A Few Clouds 26°

Murder-Suicide: BF Kills GF Then Self In Gated Pocono Community, Police Say

A domestic incident turned into an apparent murder-suicide in a gated community near the resorts in the Poconos on Tuesday night, authorities announced. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pocono Township Police Dept @poconotwppolicedept (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Pocono Township police were called by a woman to a "domestic-related shooting" in the private gated community on Ski Side Drive, near Camelback Road in Tannersville around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, as stated in a release by the department. 

Officers arrived to find that the man shot his girlfriend and then himself. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman initially survived her injuries and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

It was later revealed that the woman who called 911 was the shot girlfriend, the police explained. 

The woman has since died, the police noted. The identities of the couple have not been released. 

The police emphasized that this was an isolated incident, and there was no known danger to the public in the area.

