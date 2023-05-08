Motorcyclist Crashes, Dies On Police Pursuit In Poconos: Troopers

It started early on Monday, May 8 in Hamilton Township, when officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over for an alleged traffic violation, troopers at the Stroudsburg Barracks wrote in a release.

The biker fled but failed to negotiate a curve along the road and lost control of the motorcycle, according to state police. They hit the pole after veering off the road and were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers added.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not reported by state police.

The matter remains under investigation, troopers said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.