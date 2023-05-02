Missing Stroudsburg Mom Found Dead Off Route 80

Dana Kristine Smithers, who was last seen nearly a year ago, was found near the Park Avenue/I-80 East on-ramp on Friday, April 28, Stroud Area Regional Police wrote in a release.

Smithers, who was 46, was identified via dental records, authorities said. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, May 1, but an official cause and manner of death are pending further testing, SARPD officers wrote.

In a Facebook group set up to help with the search, Smithers' loved ones penned tributes in her memory.

"Dana was a bright light and that laugh that some of you have mentioned will stay with all of us forever," her sister Stacey wrote. "I like to think she will be looking after all of us but especially her children and our mother."

Loved ones had also launched a GoFundMe page last year in hopes of raising reward money for tipsters who aided in her rescue.

According to a poster circulated by SARPD last year, Smithers was last seen leaving a friend's house with her cell phone in her hand at about 11:05 p.m. on May 28, 2022. Her phone was later found at her home, along with her wallet and daily medication.

Her death remains under investigation by Stroud Area police.

