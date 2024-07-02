Masked Teen Fired Gun At Occupied Home In Easton: Investigators

The shooting happened on the 100 block of South 12th Street around 1:30 p.m., authorities said in a release. There were people inside the home during the incident and investigators believe the residence was specifically targeted.

The gunman, who was masked and wearing dark clothes, fled west on the 1200 block of Spruce Street, according to officials.

The people who were inside the residence "are not cooperating with police," authorities said.

Any area neighbors with security cameras are asked to check their footage and forward any relevant information to EPD.

Easton police can be reached by calling 610-250-6645 or the department's tipline at 610-250-6635. To submit a tip online, visit the Northampton County Crimewatch webpage.

