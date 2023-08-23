Overcast 70°

Man ID'd After House Fire, Carbon Monoxide: Northampton County Coroner

A 42-year-old man has been identified following a house fire, authorities announced late on Wednesday. 

The 900 block of Glendon Ave, Easton.
The 900 block of Glendon Ave, Easton. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Al-Malik Hakam Walker of the 900 block of Glendon Ave, Easton was found dead in his home following the fire on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office detailed in a release. 

His "cause of death was Carbon Monoxide Toxicity and Smoke Inhalation, and the manner of death is pending the completion of the fire investigation," Coroner Zachary R. Lysek said.

Daily Voice has reached out to police, fire, and housing authorities for more information. Check back here for updates. 

