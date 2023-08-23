Man ID'd After House Fire, Carbon Monoxide: Northampton County Coroner

Al-Malik Hakam Walker of the 900 block of Glendon Ave, Easton was found dead in his home following the fire on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office detailed in a release.

His "cause of death was Carbon Monoxide Toxicity and Smoke Inhalation, and the manner of death is pending the completion of the fire investigation," Coroner Zachary R. Lysek said.

Daily Voice has reached out to police, fire, and housing authorities for more information. Check back here for updates.

This is the second deadly house fire Daily Voice reported on in less than 24 hours. You can read about the York County fire that killed a 59-year-old woman here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.