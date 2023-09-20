Local Historian, 86, Killed In Tractor Accident: Lehigh Coroner

Frank Fabian, 86, was driving a lawn tractor that rolled over onto him on Sunday, Sept. 17, officials said.

He died from complications due to abdominal compression injuries early Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, according to the coroner.

Fabian, of Lower Saucon, was a long-time member of the township's Historical Society, said President and Public Relations Chair Karen Samuels.

"He was a dedicated local historian and past treasurer of LSTHS," she wrote in a statement. "We loved receiving his wonderful vegetables from his garden. His family is in our thoughts."

According to the Historical Society's website, Fabian sat on the Board of Directors at the time of his death.

His memorial service has yet to be publicly announced.

This is the second deadly tractor rollover Daily Voice has reported on this month. Click here to read about the hydrostatic tractor rollover in York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.