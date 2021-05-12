‘Unbelievable:’ Support Surges For Northampton County Pet Groomer After Dog Shot Between Eyes

Support is surging for a Northampton County pet groomer whose dog was shot between the eyes after accidentally escaping from her yard.

Jessica Schwickrath at A Furry Tail Come True Too in Nazareth says Squirrely, one of her groomers’ dogs, escaped from his owner, Taylor’s yard through a broken fence and wandered over to a neighbor’s property last week.

“Squirrely escaped Taylor's yard through a part of the fence that was once repaired but the little stinker busted through again,” Schwickrath writes on a GoFundMe.

The neighbor — who Schwickrath says owns chickens — “shot Squirrely between the eyes with the obvious intent to kill him,” she writes.

The persevering pup didn’t die but returned home “all bloody and crying in pain,” according to the fundraiser launched to support Squirrely’s medical bills and possible lawyer fees.

Schwickrath says Taylor has had previous run-ins with the neighbor and his chickens in her own yard.

“This man is always swinging his guns around according to neighbors,” she writes. “So when Taylor's boyfriend went and approached this man, he admitted to shooting Squirrely between the eyes at close range. The entire story is unbelievable.”

After an emergency trip to the vet, Schwickrath says Squirrely will require ongoing care, including a dog ophthalmologist.

“They decided to leave the bullet in for now and he is gaining strength every day,” she wrote.

Schwickrath says she and Taylor, also a close friend, are in the process of determining whether any legal action can be taken. The police were called at the time of the incident but “could do nothing,” she wrote.

More than $1,600 had been donated to the GoFundMe as of Wednesday morning.

“Thank you in advance to all who donate,” Schwickrath writes. “Anything helps. Please share to help Taylor help Squirrely.”

