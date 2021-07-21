Contact Us
‘The Time Has Finally Come:’ Rita’s Italian Ice Sets Opening Date For Northampton Store

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has set an opening date for its new store in Northampton.
Saturday, July 24 marks the opening date for the new Northampton Rita’s, located at 2015 Main St.

“As most people know by now, we have not been able to open due to the pandemic and all the shortages it has caused,” reads a Wednesday post on the new store’s Facebook page. “We will spend the next few days setting up the store with final touches, and will be open 12-10p daily, starting this weekend.”

With more than 40 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Bensalem-based Rita’s was launched in 1984 and has become known for its one-of-a-kind collection of sweet frozen treats like frozen custard, gelati, “misto shakes” (Italian ice blended with custard) and more.

While the new store hasn’t yet set up its complete signage, hungry guests are reminded to simply look for the brand’s signature red-colored building.

“Just look for the BRIGHT ‘Rita’s’ red building across from the Roxy,” the store’s Facebook post says. “That’s us! Can’t wait to see you there!”

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 2015 Main St., Northampton

