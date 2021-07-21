‘The Time Has Finally Come:’ Rita’s Italian Ice Sets Opening Date For Northampton Store

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has set an opening date for its new store in Northampton.

Saturday, July 24 marks the opening date for the new Northampton Rita’s, located at 2015 Main St.

“As most people know by now, we have not been able to open due to the pandemic and all the shortages it has caused,” reads a Wednesday post on the new store’s Facebook page. “We will spend the next few days setting up the store with final touches, and will be open 12-10p daily, starting this weekend.”

With more than 40 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Bensalem-based Rita’s was launched in 1984 and has become known for its one-of-a-kind collection of sweet frozen treats like frozen custard, gelati, “misto shakes” (Italian ice blended with custard) and more.

While the new store hasn’t yet set up its complete signage, hungry guests are reminded to simply look for the brand’s signature red-colored building.

“Just look for the BRIGHT ‘Rita’s’ red building across from the Roxy,” the store’s Facebook post says. “That’s us! Can’t wait to see you there!”

Hellloooooooo Northampton!!!!!! 💫💫 Guess what!?!?!? The time has FINALLY come. The moment we have all been waiting for.... Posted by Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 2015 Main St., Northampton

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.