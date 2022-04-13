Popular Lehigh Valley Restaurant Shutters Indefinitely Citing ‘Extreme’ Staff Shortage

A popular Lehigh Valley restaurant has closed its doors indefinitely ahead of Easter weekend citing "extreme" staff shortages.

Ella’s Ristorante & Pizzeria on Main Street in Hellertown made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, April 8, stating that it had been closed since Tuesday, April 5.

All future reservations were canceled, according to the post, which cited “extreme understaffing issues” as the cause for the abrupt closure.

“We apologize for any future inconvenience and reservations,” the post says.

It was not immediately clear when — or if — the restaurant would reopen.

“Thank you so much for your concern in the community…We hope you all have a great Easter.”

