Pennsylvania High School Sweethearts' Love Story Rocks TikTok With 6.3 Million Views

He was a swooshy-haired band geek. She was a cheerleader.

They were in love, haven't you heard?

Well, as of Tuesday morning, more than 6.3 million people had -- since the video that Julia Schuller made about her 2013 Pennsylvania high school romance with now-fiance Aaron Abercrombie was rocking the TikTok world.

To be fair, Schuller was the first to admit it: "I felt like I was in an Avril Lavigne song," the 25-year-old said in the nearly one-minute clip.

Julia Schuller and Aaron Abercrombie at high school band camp. Courtesy: Julia Schuller

It wasn't the first time one of Schuller's videos went viral on the video-sharing app.

A marketing employee for The Hershey Company, Schuller says making content comes easily to her. She started her TikTok back in September to raise awareness toward women's health issues.

The first TikTok of hers to go viral was about how she noticed an increase in fertility signs while taking Mucinex. The video got her a feature in BuzzFeed and likely helped women around the world conceive.

Julia Schuller whispers, "Mucinex-D helps you get pregnant." Courtesy: Julia Schuller

But after the unexpected success of that video, Schuller felt a certain pressure to make more content, she said.

But she never thought a video about her own love story would be the one to take off next.

"Back in high school I had a crush on this guy for a very long time," Schuller says in the TikTok, photos of Abercrombie at Pine Grove High School flipping across the screen.

"We were in marching band together and, I hate to say it but, this one time at band camp -- we really hit it off."

Julia Schuller and Aaron Abercrombie. Courtesy: Julia Schuller

Sparks were flying. They both knew what was happening. There was something there.

"It felt like we were meant to be," Schuller told Daily Voice.

The couple began dating their senior year of high school, and Schuller convinced Abercrombie to audition for their school's theater production of "The Wizard of Oz."

She was Dorothy, he was Scarecrow.

And she held a real dog for the entire show.

Schuller and Abercrombie stayed together after high school while they each pursued their own paths.

Julia Schuller and Aaron Abercrombie in the Pine Grove HS production of "The Wizard of Oz" in 2013. Courtesy: Julia Schuller

Abercrombie and Schuller Courtesy: Julia Schuller

Abercrombie and Schuller Courtesy: Julia Schuller

Fast-forward to 2021, the two are engaged and just got a new dog.

They call him Toto.

"I'm excited and flattered that people interested in my personal love story," Schuller said.

"I'm just excited to have a platform to use to either make someone smile from a heartfelt story or teach someone something about women’s health."

Schuller and Abercrombie with Toto. Courtesy: Julia Schuller

Click here and here to watch the other two videos of the Schuller-Abercrombie band camp love story (first video here and second here).

